Top job or Arsenal striker post? Thierry Henry’s former Gunners team-mate makes coaching prediction for World Cup-winning ‘Invincible’

Henry - who has also taken in two spells as an assistant with the Belgium national team set-up - has been focused on punditry work of late, but could the coaching itch strike again? When that question was put to Grimandi, another French title winner from Arsenal’s glittering past - who was speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “I don't think he will come back. It's my point of view, I don't know.

“I think his position is, he speaks a lot about football, he watches a lot of football games, he has a fantastic knowledge of football, he watches every game. So sometimes maybe he has to think deep inside that I have to give it a go. But when he realises what that means, he must say,’ no, it's better to keep the life I've got at this moment’.

“Because to be a manager these days, you have to give your life for football, dedicate your life for football, and you have no guarantee that you're going to win, and you have no guarantee that you're going to keep your job for long, and you know that you cannot work on a long project. So it's a very, very complicated job.

“Of course, when you see Luis Enrique, you say it's a fantastic job, yeah, but it's only one or two, the rest is very complicated. So I cannot see Thierry going back to management. His passion for football maybe will push him to go, but I don't think so.”