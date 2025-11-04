Getty
Top-flight manager tragically dies at 44 after mid-game collapse as devastated players break down in tears
Tragic events in Serbian top tier
The game in question took place on Sunday evening, with Radnicki taking on Mladost. Said contest was brought to a halt after 22 minutes. After collapsing, Zizovic was given urgent medical attention and rushed to hospital.
Play continued as those in the stadium waited on updates, with the most distressing news being delivered 20 minutes after the match had restarted. Footage of the reaction to that has been shared on social media, with heartbroken players sinking to the turf.
Game abandoned after devastating news broke
Many players were left in tears as Radnicki stars sought to console one another. The decision had been made by match officials to continue the game after Zizovic was transported to hospital. It was subsequently abandoned once devastating news from afar filtered through.
Zizovic, who brought his playing career to a close in 2016, was taking in just his third game as Radnicki boss - having been appointed on October 23. He made two international appearances for Bosnia and Herzegovina as a player, having spent his career turning out in his homeland and neighbouring Albania.
Statement from Radnicki 1923
Zizovic leaves behind three children. A statement from Radnicki read: “With the deepest sorrow we inform the public, fans and sports friends that our chief of the professional staff, Mladen Zizovic, died during tonight's game between Mladost and Radnicki 1923 in Lucani.
“Our club has lost not only a great expert, but above all a good man, friend and sportsman who with his knowledge, energy and nobility left a deep mark on the hearts of all who knew him.
“Football club Radnicki 1923 sends its most sincere condolences to his family, friends and everyone who shared the love of football with him. Rest in peace, Young one.”
- Getty
Tribute from Serbian FA
The Serbian FA said in statement after learning of his passing: “The Football Association of Serbia has received with deep sorrow and disbelief the news of the sudden death of FK Radnicki 1923 coach Mladen Zizovic, who passed away during the Mozzart Bet Super League of Serbia match between Mladost and Radnicki 1923 in Lucani.
“His untimely departure represents a tremendous loss for the entire football community. The Football Association of Serbia expresses its deepest condolences to the Zizovic family, the members of FK Radnicki 1923, as well as all friends and admirers of his character and work. Rest in peace, Mladen. Your love for football and the legacy you left behind will remain with us forever.”
Serbian heavyweights Partizan Belgrade, who are due to face Radnicki in early December, added in a statement of their own: “With sadness, we received the news that Radnicki's coach from Kragujevac, Mladen Zizovic, has suddenly passed away. Our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and club.”
