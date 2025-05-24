Arne Slot, Nuno Espirito Santo & the top 10 Premier League managers of the 2024-25 season - ranked

GOAL runs down the best coaches in the top flight after a season that saw Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's aura of invulnerability slip

For the first time in four seasons, we have new Premier League champions. Liverpool romped to their record-equalling 20th top-flight title in Arne Slot's first season at the helm, finishing well clear of Mikel Arteta's second-placed Arsenal, as well as Manchester City, who surrendered their crown in shockingly weak fashion while Pep Guardiola experienced the first proper failure of his illustrious career.

Slot was by no means the only coach to impress, though. Nuno Espirito Santo has taken Nottingham Forest from relegation-threatened strugglers to European qualification while both Eddie Howe and Unai Emery have continued to impress in charge of Newcastle and Aston Villa, respectively, with both sides in contention for returns to the Champions League heading into the final day.

The question is, who deserves to be crowned the best Premier League manager of the 2024-25 campaign? GOAL ranks the top 10 contenders...