Real Madrid most expensive player sales - How Real Madrid made over €1.4 billion in outgoing transfers

It is not often that we look at Real Madrid as a club and realise how incredibly efficient the club's transfer sales strategy has proven to be.
They have not only earned a reputation when it comes to making record-breaking big signings, but they have also ensured they sold some high-profile players at eye-watering premiums.
In recent years, Madrid have invested their resources in signing youngsters for the future rather than already established stars and in their quest to do so, they have let go of some of their greatest-ever players.
A risky strategy perhaps, but one that has paid off as the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo for example not only saw Karim Benzema step up his game, but also allowed Vinicius Jr. to flourish.
The Portugal star is by no means the only player to have left Madrid for a big fee, though!
Real Madrid most expensive sales by season
Season
Biggest sale
Fee
Total sales
2022/23
Casemiro
€70.65M/£63.59M
€92.15M/£82.94M
2021/22
Raphael Varane
€40M/£36M
€78M/£70.20M
2020/21
Achraf Hakimi
€43M/£38.70M
€104.20M/£93.78M
2019/20
Mateo Kovacic
€45M/£40.50M
€135.50M/£121.95M
2018/19
Cristiano Ronaldo
€117M/£105.30M
€136.10M/£122.49M
2017/18
Alvaro Morata
€66M/£59.40M
€132.50M/£119.25M
2016/17
Jese
€25M/£22.50M
€37.50M/£33.75M
2015/16
Asier Illarramendi
€17M/£15.30M
€32.65M/£29.39M
2014/15
Angel Di Maria
€75M/£67.50M
€112.10M/£100.89M
2013/14
Mesut Ozil
€47M/£42.30M
€113.50M/£102.15M
2012/13
Esteban Granero
€8M/£7.20M
€33.50M/£30.15M
2011/12
Ezequiel Garay
€5.50M/£4.95M
€8M/£7.20M
2010/11
Rafael van der Vaart
€10.50M/£9.45M
€10.50M/£9.45M
2009/10
Arjen Robben
€25M/£22.50M
€88.50M/£79.65M
2008/09
Robinho
€43M/£38.70M
€71M/£63.90M
2007/08
Cicinho
€11M/£9.90M
€42.40M/£38.16M
2006/07
Ronaldo
€7.50M/£6.75M
€15.35M/£13.82M
2005/06
Michael Owen
€25M/£22.50M
€43.10M/£38.79M
2004/05
Fernando Morientes
€9.25M/£8.33M
€9.25M/£8.33M
2003/04
Claude Makelele
€20M/£18M
€32.80M/£29.52M
2002/03
Fernando
€5.20M/£4.68M
€8.20M/£7.38M
2001/02
None
Nil
None
2000/01
Nicolas Anelka
€34.50M/£31.05M
€121.95M/£109.76M
TOTAL
€1.46b/£1.31b
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.