'Too easy to blame Cristiano Ronaldo!' - Michael Owen backs Portugal star to 'shut up' critics & match Lionel Messi's hat-trick exploits in next World Cup game

The disappointing Group K result for Portugal sparked debate, especially since Messi netted three goals just one day prior. The Argentina captain scored a brilliant hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Algeria, keeping his nation on the path to claiming a second consecutive world title following their 2022 triumph in Qatar.

However, writing for the Daily Mail, Owen firmly rejected the negative narrative surrounding the 41-year-old veteran. Owen wrote: "It did not help Cristiano Ronaldo that Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick the night before Portugal played, but I’m not having the criticism of him."