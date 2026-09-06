Tony D’Amico insists Manu Kone will give his contribution to Roma after Chelsea transfer failed

D’Amico has expressed his immense satisfaction that Kone remains at the Stadio Olimpico following a dramatic conclusion to the summer transfer window. The French international was the subject of intense speculation and a substantial late approach from Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, who were looking to bolster their midfield options with the talented former Borussia Monchengladbach man.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, D’Amico was transparent about the club's stance regarding their prized assets. "Before the Fiorentina match, I said it would be difficult for us to deprive ourselves of important players so near to the end of the transfer session, and that proved to be the case," D’Amico noted. "Kone is an important player, we’re happy that he remained with us, and are confident that he will give his contribution during the season."