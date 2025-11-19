Getty Images Sport
'I told him many times' - Toni Kroos takes aim at Vinicius Jr's 'annoying' behaviour at Real Madrid and sends out strong warning
Vinicius criticised for angry reaction to Clasico substitution
Brazil star Vinicius was seething after being taken off in the first Clasico of the 2025-26 season on 26 October. The 25-year-old shouted “always me” towards Real manager Xabi Alonso following his withdrawal after 72 minutes, before adding “I'm leaving the team, it's better if I leave, I'm leaving.”
Vinicius expressed his frustration by going straight past Alonso and down the tunnel, only to return to the bench to watch his side secure a 2-1 victory over fierce rivals Barcelona. He then attempted to confront Blaugrana winger Lamine Yamal in ugly post-match scenes at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Brazil superstar apologised to Los Blancos faithful three days later
However, Vinicius was full of remorse for his actions, taking to social media to issue an apology to Real supporters. Three days after the match, he wrote on X: “Today I want to apologise to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico.
"Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologise again to my team-mates, the club, and the president.
“Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents.”
However, Vinicius’ apology did not mention Real boss Alonso, whom he is reported to have a strained relationship with.
Former Real midfielder Kroos reveals he tried to keep Vinicius in check
While the debate continues to swirl regarding Vinicius’ behaviour against Barcelona, former Real midfielder Kroos has since revealed he tried to keep the former Flamengo ace in check when they were team-mates, owing to a feeling that his conduct was causing the club to “suffer”.
In quotes carried by Spanish publication AS, the 35-year-old said at The Icon League, a Germany-based five-a-side football tournament he co-founded: “At that time, I told him many times that he’d had enough, because you get the feeling that, due to his behaviour, the team ends up suffering. It's understandable that he might annoy an opponent, a referee, or the crowd.
“As a team, you get the impression that everything is working against the group because of what's happening around him. I've tried many times to calm him down on the pitch, especially so he wouldn't lose his composure, because sometimes that happened. I always told him, 'You're so good you don't need all that’.”
In a legendary 10-year spell with Real, Kroos lifted 22 trophies including five Champions League titles with the Spanish heavyweights, making 465 appearances in all competitions. He retired from professional football after representing Germany - with whom he won the World Cup in 2014 - at Euro 2024, with Julian Nagelsmann’s side losing to eventual winners Spain in the quarter-finals.
Up next for Vini Jr: Real return to La Liga action against Elche
Despite the criticism being levelled at Vinicius, he has continued to perform well for Real this season. The Rio de Janeiro-born attacker has scored five goals and recorded four assists in La Liga this term.
Vinicius also featured in both friendlies as Brazil continued their preparations for the 2026 World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Senegal, before drawing 1-1 with Tunisia. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have already qualified for next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Meanwhile, Real return to La Liga action this weekend following the conclusion of the international break. Alonso’s side - who have won 10 of their 12 league games this season - are looking to maintain their position at the top of the table when they travel to 11th-placed Elche on Sunday. Second-placed Barcelona will be looking to apply pressure when they entertain Athletic Club on Saturday, with Hansi Flick’s men just three points behind.
