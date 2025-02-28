West Ham United FC v Leicester City FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

Respect to Tomas Soucek! West Ham star didn't use trademark 'helicopter' celebration against Leicester following death of owner in 2018 crash

LeicesterT. SoucekWest HamWest Ham vs LeicesterPremier League

West Ham star Tomas Soucek says he didn't do his trademark "helicopter celebration" against Leicester City out of respect to their late owner.

  • Leicester owner dies in helicopter crash
  • West Ham's Soucek scores against the Foxes
  • Refrains from doing trademark celebration out of respect
