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Tom Holland explains why Lamine Yamal 'would make a great Spider-Man' as Hollywood actor assesses Spain's World Cup chances
Holland identifies the perfect Spider-Man
While promoting his upcoming film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' alongside Zendaya, British actor Holland took a moment to discuss the footballing world and its potential superheroes.
Speaking with DAZNat Spain's World Cup fan zone, Holland was asked which professional footballer would best suit the role of Peter Parker’s alter ego. He was quick to name the Barcelona and Spain teenager.
Lamine Yamal, who was consoled by girlfriend Ines Garcia after a difficult start to the 2026 tournament, received high praise from the actor. Holland noted that the winger is "perfect to interpret Spider-Man for his speed, skill and ability to move with agility on the field of play."
Assessing Spain's World Cup trophy hopes
Despite the massive hype surrounding his movie, Holland has been keeping a close eye on the pitch as well as the screen.
He offered a positive verdict on Luis de la Fuente's side, even if their opening performance against Cape Verde didn't go exactly to plan. "Spain is one of the great historical powers of football," Holland stated during his appearance in the capital.
The actor remains optimistic that the European giants can recover from any early setbacks and go deep into the competition. He added that he was convinced the team "can carry out a great tournament" as they look to secure their second world title on the global stage in North America.
The Spider-Man connection with Alvarez
The conversation also shifted toward Atletico Madrid and Argentina star Julian Alvarez, who is famously nicknamed 'Spider' and frequently celebrates his goals with a web-shooting gesture. Holland admitted that he is a fan of the striker, both as a person and as a valuable asset in his fantasy football setup.
Holland revealed that he has the attacker in his 'Fantasy' team and suggested that he would also be "an excellent candidate to put on the superhero suit." The actor even extended an invitation to the Argentine, expressing a desire to meet him in person and wishing him the best of luck throughout the remainder of the World Cup.
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The star's visit to the Madrid fan zone
Holland's presence in Madrid has caused a stir, coinciding with the frenzy of the first World Cup to be held in the 48-team format. The actor’s visit to the fan zone highlighted the intersection of pop culture and sport that has come to define modern international tournaments. Fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor who has become the face of one of cinema's most beloved characters.
With 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set for release on July 29, Holland’s endorsement of Yamal serves as a major compliment to the 18-year-old’s growing status.
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