Getty Images Sport
Toluca top the table as Liga MX Playoffs and Play-In matchups are set for Apertura 2025
Toluca finishes first
The Liga MX Apertura 2025 regular season concluded with high drama and decisive results that shaped both the Liguilla and the Play-In stage. Toluca, led by Antonio Mohamed, capped off a remarkable campaign with a 2-0 victory over Club América thanks to goals from Paulinho and Helinho. The win lifted Los Diablos Rojos to first place with 37 points from 11 wins, four draws, and just two losses.
Meanwhile, André Jardine’s Club América suffered a painful defeat that will test their resilience heading into the playoffs. The reigning champions must now regroup and prepare to challenge Toluca - the current leader, title holder, and clear favorite to go back-to-back. The upcoming FIFA international break could prove crucial for América, offering time to recover key players Henry Martín and José Raúl Zúñiga, both sidelined through injury.
Tigres, Cruz Azul, América, Monterrey, and Chivas also advance
Tigres UANL finished second with 36 points after defeating Atlético San Luis 3–1, while Cruz Azul - despite a 3–2 loss to Pumas - secured third place with 35 points. América, Monterrey, and Chivas rounded out the top six, earning direct qualification to the quarterfinals.
Play-In: Tijuana vs Juárez; Pachuca vs Pumas for the last two Liguilla spots
The new Play-In format once again adds intrigue to the Mexican playoffs. Tijuana, FC Juárez, Pachuca, and Pumas - who sneaked in on the final day thanks to their win over Cruz Azul - will fight for the last two Liguilla spots. The winner of Series A (Tijuana vs. Juárez) advances directly to the quarterfinals, while the loser will face the winner of Series B (Pachuca vs. Pumas) for the remaining berth.
Quarterfinals set to begin Nov. 26
The quarterfinals will kick off on November 26 and 27, with the return legs set for December 6 and 7. The confirmed matchups include:
Cruz Azul vs Chivas
América vs Monterrey
Tigres vs Winner of Tijuana vs Juárez
Toluca vs Winner of final Play-In series
With the postseason bracket now set, this is shaping up to be one of the most exciting title races in recent years. Teams like Toluca, Tigres, Cruz Azul, América, and even Chivas are hitting top form at the right time, setting up a series of high-level, tightly contested clashes to decide the Apertura 2025 champion.
