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Todd Boehly and Mark Walter in talks to SELL Chelsea stakes as Clearlake Capital move for total control
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BlueCo consortium facing major ownership shake-up
Boehly and Walter are exploring a sale of their stakes in Chelsea to majority owners Clearlake Capital, according to Financial Times, just over four years after the BlueCo consortium completed its high-profile takeover. The group originally purchased the club in a deal worth £2.5 billion, but a new agreement could now see the club valued at more than £5 billion. The club's ownership features Clearlake with a 61.5 per cent majority, while Boehly, Walter, and 90-year-old Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss equally share the remaining 38.5 per cent.
The proposed exit comes after a period of immense financial layout that has yet to yield a Premier League or Champions League trophy. Since May 2022, Chelsea have spent nearly £1.5 billion on player transfer fees, yet the club has been on a tumultuous ride characterised by inconsistent results and frequent changes in the dugout.
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Internal rifts and stadium development dilemmas
While club insiders have frequently denied claims of a rift between Clearlake co-founder Behdad Eghbali and Boehly, insisting the pair maintain a professional relationship, reports suggest that discussions have been taking place on and off for the last two years regarding a potential buyout amid reported 'civil war'. One of the primary points of contention appears to be whether the ownership can align on plans for a new stadium.
The complexity of the ownership model has also been under fire from the fanbase, who have voiced concerns over ticket prices and the multi-club model employed by BlueCo.
Alonso and the new sporting direction
Amid the board-level uncertainty, Xabi Alonso has taken the reigns of the first team in a summer that saw Chelsea spend over £300m on new recruits while recouping £143 million through sales. The appointment of the Spaniard marks a new chapter for the Blues following the brief tenure of Liam Rosenior.
Alonso has been vocal about the need for this shift in profile, emphasising that a top-level squad cannot rely on potential alone. To address this, the club has secured the signatures of Premier League veterans Jordan Henderson, 36, and Danny Welbeck, 35, injecting much-needed experience into the dressing room. The move signals a clear change in direction for the club's transfer strategy, following consecutive windows of spending hundreds of millions on young, unproven talent.
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Clearlake set to tighten their grip
If the sale proceeds, Clearlake Capital, led by Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, will hold near-total control of the club's operations. This coincides with a pre-arranged governance clause that would seethe role of chairman switch from Boehly to a Clearlake representative next May.
For the players and the new coaching staff, the hope is that any resolution at the board level will bring much-needed stability to a club that has lived through constant headlines. As Chelsea prepare to kick off their campaign against west London rivals Fulham, the focus remains on whether Alonso's revamped squad can deliver results on the pitch, regardless of who holds ultimate power in the boardroom.
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