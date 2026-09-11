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Todd Boehly era is almost OVER! Chelsea co-owners to sell stake as Behdad Eghbali and Clearlake Capital move for total control
Clearlake close in on total takeover
Boehly and Mark Walter are reportedly on the verge of cashing out at Chelsea. Talks have accelerated in recent weeks, with majority shareholders Clearlake Capital poised to buy out the American duo's minority stakes, .
Clearlake, led by Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, currently holds a 61.5 per cent share in the Blues. The remaining 38.5 per cent is split evenly between Boehly, Walter, and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss. If successful, this internal buyout would give the investment firm near-total authority over the west London club.
The BlueCo consortium purchased Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in May 2022 for £2.5 billion, pledging a further £1.75bn in investment. However, behind-the-scenes tension has grown, with Boehly and Eghbali reportedly clashing over the club's sporting direction and a potential redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.
- Nicolo Campo
Walter confirms profitable exit plan
While previous negotiations reportedly stalled over valuations, Walter is now set to make a profit on his initial investment. A spokesperson for the 66-year-old confirmed to Bloomberg that an agreement is drawing closer.
"This potential transaction values Mark Walter’s stake in Chelsea Football Club at a premium to his initial investment and is another successful sports investment for him," the spokesperson stated. "After this exit, Mr. Walter intends to make future sports-related investments."
The representative also clarified that the American businessman was not the driving force behind the impending sale. "Walter did not initiate the proposed transaction to sell his interest, which has been in the works for quite some time," the statement concluded.
Ownership rift reaches breaking point
Boehly served as the original face of the 2022 takeover and operates as club chairman. However, Eghbali has become the most hands-on figure in the boardroom, frequently liaising with the sporting directors and attending matches at home and away.
Rumours of a civil war between the co-owners have circulated for two years. A pre-arranged governance clause was already set to strip Boehly of the chairmanship next May in favour of a Clearlake representative, but this impending sale will sever his ties to Stamford Bridge entirely.
It remains unclear whether Wyss will join Boehly and Walter in selling his shares. For Walter, the move continues a broader sporting exit, having recently agreed to sell his stake in the Los Angeles Lakers.
- Getty Images Sport
Alonso looks for stability against Hull City
Away from the boardroom drama, head coach Xabi Alonso will hope for stability on the pitch. The Blues have enjoyed a promising start to the Premier League campaign, sitting fourth after taking two wins from their opening three fixtures, while an exciting 6-3 Carabao Cup victory over Leeds showcased their new-look attack.
Chelsea next face newly-promoted side Hull City. Having spent £349 million over the summer to reshape the squad, Alonso must ensure his side remains focused on delivering results rather than the impending ownership shake-up above them.
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