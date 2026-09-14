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'In terms of titles, no one has had a better season than me' - PSG star Fabian Ruiz makes his case for the Ballon d'Or
An unmatched trophy haul
Ruiz enjoyed a stellar campaign, lifting both the World Cup and the Champions League. Despite a three-month knee injury, he feels his decisive contributions justify his presence in the award conversation.
Speaking to L'Equipe, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder staked a bold claim: "In terms of titles, no one has had a better season than me. Individually, great players have had an excellent season. A World Cup with your country is the biggest title you can win."
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Grateful for the nomination
While the Spain international firmly believes his collective achievements stand out, he acknowledges the fierce competition from players like Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who is widely regarded as one of the leading candidates for the prize.
In slightly earlier comments made during an interview with France Football, Ruiz reflected on finishing 24th in the voting last year. "Where do I see myself in the Ballon d'Or race? That comes down to the voters," he explained. "The most important thing for me is to put myself at the disposal of the team, while at the same time striving to be among the best. I was fortunate to be among the list of thirty nominees last year. Being among the thirty is a great honour."
Inspired by Rodri
Midfielders often struggle to win individual accolades, but Ruiz draws confidence from his compatriot. He hopes voters will look beyond traditional attacking statistics and recognise the overall impact on the pitch.
Continuing his discussion with France Football, he said: "Rodri won the Ballon d'Or two years ago. And although defenders and goalkeepers still find it difficult to gain recognition, I believe what matters today is the role a player performs more than his position on the pitch. And it is important to set an example for children who are starting to play football, so that they also look at midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers."
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What comes next?
Ruiz will now shift his focus back to domestic duties with Paris Saint-Germain as they prepare for a crucial Ligue 1 encounter. The club have a highly anticipated clash against Marseille coming up on September 20, where the midfielder will hope to further solidify his status as one of Europe's premier players.
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