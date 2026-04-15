AFP
Timely injury boost for Tottenham as key player returns to training ahead of Roberto De Zerbi's reunion with Brighton
Bentancur returns to training before Brighton clash
According to the Evening Standard, Bentancur has returned to training ahead of a crucial relegation encounter at home to Brighton. The Uruguayan has been intensifying his recovery process in recent weeks and now seems prepared to provide a much-needed lift for Spurs as they enter their final six matches of the campaign. De Zerbi had previously offered a positive update on the player before the team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland in the Italian coach's first game in charge.
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Managerial update on midfielder's fitness
De Zerbi explained the situation regarding the 28-year-old’s fitness prior to last weekend’s loss at the Stadium of Light, noting that he was not yet ready to travel.
During his pre-match press conference last Friday, the manager stated: "Bentancur is working with us, but not completely, but we are enough to fight, to play and to make points."
Following Tottenham's seventh defeat in eight league games, the midfielder finally joined the full training session on Wednesday afternoon. He is now expected to be fit for the upcoming visit of Brighton.
Vicario ruled out as goalkeeper crisis continues
While the midfield sees an improvement, the goalkeeping situation remains complicated. Guglielmo Vicario was expected to return for the Brighton match after undergoing hernia surgery during the international break. Despite hopes that he would be back early this week, the Italian was not seen during the latest training session.
De Zerbi commented on the situation: "Vicario is not ready for this game. I hope he comes back earlier next week, but I don't know yet." In his absence, Antonin Kinsky is likely to continue deputising in goal for the struggling side.
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Tough road ahead for struggling Spurs
Looking ahead, Tottenham face an uphill battle to secure their top-flight status as they sit two points from safety. With Cristian Romero and Mohammed Kudus sidelined, the pressure is on the returning players to deliver. Success against Brighton would provide a vital platform for survival before the final stretch of what has been a challenging season for the club.