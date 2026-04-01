'Time to Say Goodbye' for Robert Lewandowski? Poland star hints at international retirement with melancholy response to World Cup heartbreak

In the immediate aftermath of the loss, the forward spoke to Polish broadcaster TVP Sport, admitting he is facing question marks about his continuity with the national side. While he stopped short of an official resignation, his words carried the tone of a man reaching a crossroads. Providing a full explanation of his feelings, Lewandowski stated: "I don't know what's next. I have to think about a few things, reflect. I am not able to make any declaration. I'll go back to the club, I still have a few games to play. There are question marks in the back of my head and I will have to answer them myself. This is not a declaration, but the way the fans cheered us on and believed. I know it's hard for them too, just like it is for us. The worst feeling will be tomorrow when we wake up and ask ourselves what happened yesterday. That will be the saddest moment, a sense of disappointment. I don't wish that on anyone. We will have to realise that we didn't qualify for the World Cup."