Tijjani Reijnders to leave already?! Man City star linked with Serie A return after just one season amid struggles under Pep Guardiola

Expectations were high when City paid around £46 million to sign Reijnders from AC Milan. The Dutch midfielder initially established himself as a regular starter, but his role has declined sharply in recent months.

Since February, Reijnders has gradually slipped down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola. The 27-year-old has been named as an unused substitute six times in his last nine matches and has not played at all in the Premier League since March 14. The sudden drop in playing time has sparked speculation about a potential exit this summer, with intermediaries already gauging interest from other clubs.