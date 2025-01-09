Thomas Tuchel gets to work! Liam Delap, Phil Foden & eight key decisions the new England manager must make ahead of World Cup qualifiers

The Three Lions boss has been spotted at grounds across the Premier League as he gets his feet under the desk, but what are the big issues facing him?

Thomas Tuchel has officially begun work as England manager, and he has wasted no time in casting his eye over the options available to him. The German tactician was spotted at no fewer than four Premier League games across his first weekend in the job as as he starts to piece together plans for his first squad in March.

The new Three Lions boss has inherited something of a transitional group from the newly-knighted Gareth Southgate, who was in charge for eight successful years. Tuchel therefore faces some big decisions as he attempts to make his imprint and move in a new direction ahead of the 2026 World Cup in 18 months' time.

But as he gets his feet under the desk and makes his way to plenty of games, what are the key issues Tuchel must address before he names his first squad and picks his first XI for the clash with Albania on March 21?