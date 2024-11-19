Thomas Tuchel warned 'predictable' Harry Kane 'can become a problem' for England as ex-Premier League striker explains why Ollie Watkins is 'better fit' to spearhead 2026 World Cup bid
Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has explained why Thomas Tuchel should bank on Ollie Watkins over Harry Kane to spearhead England's attack.
- Sutton warns Tuchel over 'predictable' Kane
- Backs Watkins to shine for England at World Cup
- Tuchel to take charge of England team on January 1