Tino Livramento EnglandGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'A privilege' - Thomas Tuchel sent message by Tino Livramento after Newcastle full-back snubbed by England senior team and sent to Under-21 European Championship

V. LivramentoT. TuchelCzechia U21 vs England U21Czechia U21England U21EURO U21EnglandNewcastle

Tino Livramento was quick to send Thomas Tuchel a message following an impressive performance for England at the Under-21 European Championship.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tuchel snubbed Livramento for senior team
  • Was told to prove his worth in U21 Euros
  • Full-back fired message after impressive outing
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱