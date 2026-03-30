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Thomas Tuchel not taking any risks with Jude Bellingham as England boss rules Real Madrid star out of Japan clash
A quiet international break for the Madrid star
Bellingham will conclude the March international break without having played a single minute for his country across the two matches. He was omitted from the matchday squad entirely for Friday's 1-1 draw against Uruguay, leading many to believe he was being saved for the clash with Japan. However, Tuchel has opted to extend that period of rest.
The decision to hold him back suggests that England are prioritising his long-term availability over minutes in friendly fixtures. While England supporters were hoping to see the Madrid 'Galactico' in action, the priority remains his full recovery under the watchful eyes of both the national team medical staff and his club counterparts in the Spanish capital.
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Tuchel takes safety-first approach
Speaking to the BBC about the decision to omit the 22-year-old from the upcoming fixture, Tuchel was clear about his motivations. the German coach explained: "We will not take risks with Jude because he is coming off a muscle injury and you never know what might happen."
He added: “We have all gained from him being part of it. He was excellent in training, but he was involved as a neutral player. He was involved in not the whole 100 per cent of the training.
“So, it looked very, very good but we’re still holding him back, to not take a risk. The injury is a muscle, it’s a very particular one, and we absolutely don’t want the re-injury in this moment of the season.
“And him as well, it was very good that he was in camp. He was excellent. But the tendency is that he won’t play.”
Injury history haunting Madrid star
The fitness concerns surrounding Bellingham date back to February, when he suffered a hamstring tear in his left leg during a domestic match against Rayo Vallecano. That injury saw him sidelined for a significant period, interrupting a season that has seen him become the focal point of Alvaro Arbeloa's tactical setup.
Although he recently made a return to action for Real Madrid, he did so in a limited capacity. He made a substitute appearance in the high-stakes Madrid derby win against Atletico, but it was evident that he was not yet operating at 100 percent. It is this lack of rhythm and the delicate nature of hamstring injuries that has prompted Tuchel to step in and prevent further strain.
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Real Madrid breathe sigh of relief
At the Santiago Bernabeu, the news of Bellingham’s rest will be greeted with immense relief. Dealing with a congested fixture list that includes the business end of La Liga and crucial Champions League ties, Real Madrid can ill-afford to lose their midfield talisman to another long-term layoff. The communication between the club and the England setup appears to have paid dividends in managing the player's load.