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Thomas Tuchel has NOT been in contact with Trent Alexander-Arnold over England snub one day after high-profile split from girlfriend
Trent snub speaks volumes
Tuchel named an expanded 35-man squad for England's friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, in an attempt to open up the competition for places ahead of the summer tournament. Alexander-Arnold was not in it. For a player who has been one of the most creative forces in European football for the better part of a decade, the signs are as clear as ever that he does not have the backing of the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss.
When pressed on the decision, Tuchel pointed to Tino Livramento, Djed Spence and Jarell Quansah as players who offer "a slightly different profile" at right-back. It is a diplomatic answer that will have done little to soften the blow for Alexander-Arnold, who has played just 26 minutes of football under Tuchel since the German took charge, with his only appearance coming in a 1-0 win over Andorra last June.
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Tuchel's two-word response to Trent contact question
What made Tuchel's position even more controversial was his admission that he had not even spoken to Alexander-Arnold about the decision. Asked whether they had been in contact, the England boss simply replied: "Not yet." When pushed further on whether Alexander-Arnold believes his England career could now be over, Tuchel offered two more words: "I don't know." It is a curious way to handle a player of Alexander-Arnold's stature, particularly given this is Tuchel's last squad before he must name his final World Cup group. Whether Alexander-Arnold still has a path back into contention remains unclear, though the manager was at least unwilling to close the door entirely. "I know what Trent can give us," he said.
A familiar concern
Tuchel's concerns about Alexander-Arnold is not new news. He raised them publicly last May, pointing to the defensive weakness that he felt could prove costly in tournament football.
"I can see that sometimes he relies heavily on his offensive contributions, and gives not so much emphasis on the defensive discipline and effort," Tuchel said at the time. "When we are talking, especially, about qualifying football and then tournament football, the one defensive error, the one moment where you are not 100 per cent awake, can be decisive, can be the moment where you pack your suitcases and go home."
It is a damning assessment, and one that has clearly not shifted despite Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid and his impressive outings in La Liga this season. His 34 caps for England include just a single group stage appearance at the 2018 World Cup against Belgium and a 33-minute cameo at Qatar 2022. For all his quality, he has never truly nailed down a starting spot under any England manager, and Tuchel appears no closer to changing that.
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More misery off the pitch
The England snub arrived one day after Alexander-Arnold's personal life made headlines for a very different reason. It was revealed that he had split from girlfriend Estelle Behnke, following 18 months together. The pair first sparked dating rumours in November 2024, with Estelle, a lifestyle influencer, playing a key role in helping Alexander-Arnold settle into life in Madrid following his move from Liverpool.
A source told The Sun: "The break-up was tough but both Trent and Estelle knew it was for the best. They shared some special times. But they go their separate ways full of love and thanks for their experiences together. They are both busy people and came to the sad realisation that the relationship just wouldn't last long term."
It has been a difficult 48 hours for a player who, at 27, should be entering the prime years of his international career. Instead, he finds himself an outsider, with a World Cup this summer and an England manager who, like the others before him, refuses to give him a chance to prove himself.
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