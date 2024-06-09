Thomas Tuchel makes decision on replacing Erik ten Hag at Man Utd after holding talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Getty/GOALGill ClarkThomas Tuchel makes decision on replacing Erik ten Hag at Man Utd after holding talks with Sir Jim RatcliffeManchester UnitedThomas TuchelTransfersErik ten HagPremier LeagueThomas Tuchel has decided against replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United following talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTuchel holds talks with Man UtdDecides against move to Red DevilsErik ten Hag's future still uncertainArticle continues below