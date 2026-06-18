Thomas Tuchel 'begging' FIFA to change pre-match protocol after 'very special moment' was ruined for England boss ahead of Croatia clash

Tuchel has pleaded with FIFA to make an urgent change to their pre-match arrangements after claiming a "very special moment" was ruined by a swarm of photographers. The England manager made his World Cup debut on Wednesday night in Texas, but he was left fuming before a ball had even been kicked when he found himself flanked by media crews during the national anthems.

Tuchel, who did not sing 'God Save The King' but stood in silence, was livid that he could not see his players as they lined up. Images from the AT&T Stadium showed the German appearing visibly frustrated by the proximity of the lenses, which he felt obstructed his view of the team at the start of his tenure on the world stage.



