Thomas Tuchel to abandon Harry Kane & Co? Under-fire Bayern Munich boss expresses desire to manage in Spain & work with 'engaging players' after being touted to replace Xavi at Barcelona

German coach has contract until 2025
Questions being asked of his future
La Liga giants have post to fill this summer