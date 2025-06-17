‘Very good conditions' - Thomas Muller flirts with MLS side interested in signing him after running riot in their stadium amid breakdown in LAFC talks
Thomas Muller sounded impressed with his first experience at FC Cincinnati's stadium at the Club World Cup amid interest from the MLS side.
- Muller praises TQL Stadium in Cincinnati
- German star contributed three goals against Auckland
- He also has another MLS club as an option