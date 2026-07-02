Thierry Henry warns England ahead of 'dangerous' Mexico clash and stresses 'Sir Harry Kane' can't always be their World Cup saviour

England secured their place in the round of 16 following a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against DR Congo, but Henry was far from convinced by the performance. The former World Cup winner believes the humid conditions and altitude of Mexico City will pose a far greater threat than anything Tuchel's men have faced so far.

Speaking on Fox Sports, Henry urged England to address their slow starts before they walk into the lions' den of the Azteca Stadium. "You don’t want to go there too soon right but you have to address the situation," Henry said. "If they start the same way they started today [against DR Congo] at the Azteca, dealing with the altitude, we don’t know how the weather is going to be. It’s one thing to play in a climate-controlled dome and entirely another to play outside at that elevation."



