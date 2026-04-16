'Show it against Man City!' - Thierry Henry challenges Mikel Arteta after 'fire' claims & LAUGHS at Arsenal's title chances if they repeat dismal displays

Henry was visibly amused when asked if the level shown during the Sporting clash would suffice when facing a side of City's calibre, noting their recent historical dominance. However, he maintained that this campaign still represents Arsenal's best opportunity to silence their critics.

Demanding a response at the Etihad, the Gunners' record goalscorer added: “Go and win at Man City. I want to see that fire there. That’s the fire I want to see, I believe Mikel, yes, but go and show it.

"Not like tonight or against Bournemouth or Brighton away or Mansfield or everything that I’ve seen this season. The Man City that I’ve seen recently [laughs]. We’re talking about the team that won four in a row. Liverpool came in between that, if not, it would have been more.

“Again, I do believe. I’ve been saying since the beginning of the season that this year I do believe that we can win the league. This is the biggest chance in your life to not only shut anyone down, but to prove that yourself as a team that we can. And then people will not talk about whatever word they want to use that I will not use. I do believe personally. But I’m sitting here on a chair working on CBS, there’s nothing I can do. Now, I heard fire. I want to see that fire at the Etihad.”



