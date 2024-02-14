Thiago Silva's wife slammed by ex-Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit as he insists Twitter outburst against Mauricio Pochettino is exactly what's wrong with 'modern football' ChelseaThiago SilvaPremier LeagueMauricio Pochettino

Thiago Silva's wife, Isabelle, has been slammed by ex-Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit for her Twitter outburst against manager Mauricio Pochettino.