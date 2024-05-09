The Treble is on: Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen leave it late to advance to Europa League final with aggregate win over Roma while extending unbeaten streak to 49 games - surpassing Benfica's 59-year record Bayer LeverkusenRomaXabi AlonsoEuropa LeagueBayer Leverkusen vs Roma

Bayer Leverkusen snatched a 2-2 draw with Roma, and 4-2 aggregate win, to advance to the Europa League final, keeping their invincible season alive.