'The team that hurt Gasperini the most!' – Cesc Fabregas makes surprising Inter Milan admission

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas delivered a fascinating tactical insight following his side's 0-0 draw with Roma at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Despite facing one of Serie A's most attacking outfits led by Gian Piero Gasperini, Fabregas ensured the hosts took the game directly to the Giallorossi.

The Spaniard revealed he analyzed past Inter Milan performances under Simone Inzaghi to devise his game plan.

"In my view, the team that hurt Gasperini the most was Simone Inzaghi's Inter," Fabregas told DAZN Italia. "That was where I started to study a few aspects and get some ideas."