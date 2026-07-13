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The Rondo GFXGOAL
Tom Hindle,Alex Labidou and Ryan Tolmich

The Rondo, World Cup semifinal edition: Can anyone stop France? Who is going to win between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Jude Bellingham's England?

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England vs Argentina
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France vs Spain
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J. Bellingham
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K. Mbappe

Spain-France and England-Argentina headline a blockbuster semifinal lineup as the World Cup enters its decisive week.

Right, so now it gets real. The weak have all been weaned out, and we're left with what FIFA determines are the four best teams in the world. There may be something slightly disappointing in the fact that teams No. 1-4 in the FIFA rankings are in the semis - hardly a big one for the upset narrative - but if you wanted to see the best play, here it is.

And we're left with two captivating matchups, too. First, it's Spain vs. France. You probably couldn't cook up a better semifinal at the minute. France are an attacking juggernaut who score for fun. Spain basically do not concede goals. Try to predict that one!

The other fixture isn't bad, either. England against Argentina is pretty much the World Cup game. There's so much history here, so much animosity. Neither side really likes each other. And neither is playing anywhere near their potential right now. It will make for a good game. But who wins these two? And who wins the thing overall? GOAL writers break down a captivating duo of fixtures...

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH98-ESP-BELAFP

    Predict both semifinal winners and why?

    Tom Hindle: There's one easy one, and one really difficult one. France are just on fire at the moment. Even if Spain play their absolute best, you simply cannot bet against the French at the moment. It's not going to be a blowout, but they will have enough. 2-1. As for the other one... yikes! These two sides are in remarkably similar shape heading into the game. Neither of them have been particularly good, but their collective mentality has been excellent. Both have leaned on their stars, and will likely have to do so again. England, 2-1, extra time.

    Alex Labidou: France are inevitable so they’ll beat Lamine Yamal's Spain, and it might not even be close. This could be a 3-0, 4-0 scoreline. England vs. Argentina is arguably the most anticipated World Cup matchup in years. On paper, Argentina should be the favorites here as England’s flank defending has been woeful throughout this tournament. Yet, the Three Lions have a team-of-destiny feel right now. It’s similar to the vibe that surrounded Arsenal, or if you follow the NBA, the Knicks.

    Likely jinxing them here, but England go through.

    Ryan Tolmich: Argentina can't keep getting away with it, can they? Can they?!? We've seen this movie so many times now, and it always ends with Messi and Co. finding a way. As a result, let's back them to find a way again as they know-how gets them past a somewhat-riled-up England team.

    In the other game, France are too good. No one's beating them. Have fun, Spain.

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  • England v Congo DR: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    What do you make of the supposed conflict between Thomas Tuchel and Jude Bellingham?

    TH: It's a weird one. They're both sort of annoying each other, but it's bringing the best out of both parties. Tuchel gets on Bellingham's nerves, so Bellingham plays with a chip on his shoulder. Bellingham responds to his manager's comments, so Tuchel doesn't give him that much credit. It's a weird cycle, but Bellingham could be player of the tournament, and Tuchel is coaching games to perfection.

    AL: There’s a reality sports fans do not always want to accept: Just like in any workplace, not everyone has to like each other. The more important question is whether the relationship remains professional and productive.

    There is some history between Tuchel and Bellingham, as one of the writers on this Rondo detailed. But this also feels like the English media trying to manufacture a bigger conflict than may actually exist. Bellingham was emotional after the game and was asked about Tuchel’s comments while he was still fired up. Had the same question been put to him a day earlier, he probably would have given a much more diplomatic answer.

    Unless the tension starts affecting England on the pitch, there is not much more to see here. Move on.

    RT: Reality? Whole lot of nothing. To the English media? A whole lot of something. The question is if the media environment is kept out of the locker room and England have enough veteran leaders to do that. Still, the last narrative you want leading up to a World Cup semifinal is that your best player is beefing with his coach for no real reason.

  • embolo(C)Getty Images

    Was Breel Embolo's second red a farce and is the sentiment that Argentina are getting 'help' accurate?

    TH: I mean, with Embolo, it was the right call reached the wrong way. He dived pretty horribly, and Argentina were well within their rights to be furious about it. The issue is, re-refereeing those little moments gets a bit annoying. Players dive. Refs miss calls. In any normal context, that's a "get up" and play on. Now the ref has to send him off. Have Argentina gotten a bit of luck with calls? Absolutely. One of Egypt's disallowed goals was pretty egregious. But let's face it: who is going to make a call that goes against Messi?

    AL: It was the right call, but the eagerness to call it is likely what is getting opposing fans riled up. There is precedent with Miguel Almiron and Paraguay during the U.S.’s first game, but in general, it is a call that is rarely called in matches. In the last three knockout games, it does appear Argentina have gotten the benefit of some 50-50 calls. But to be fair, how much is that down to them being defending champions at this stage. In any sport, referees tend to give 50-50 calls to the holders. This isn’t any different.

    RT: Do the crime, do the time. Was it silly? Yes. Do you want games decided like that? Absolutely not. Are we all a little bit tired of VAR this summer? Oh hell yeah. Even so, a dive is a dive, and we've all been yelling for years about the need to punish moments of simulation. If you don't want yellows for diving, don't dive. It's easy.

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  • bellingham(C)Getty Images

    Who is your player of the tournament so far?

    TH: Jude Bellingham. Not so sure we've seen a World Cup hard carry quite like this.

    AL: This one is easy: Lionel Messi. However, a dark horse could be Bellingham, depending on if England win it all.

    RT: Right now? It's Jude Bellingham, but check back after the finale. It did feel like the Norway-England game was a battle of the tournament's two MVPs, Bellingham and Erling Haaland, who have both had to put their countries in their backs. So, while Messi and Mbappe have been uplifted by their supporting cast, Bellingham has been his own supporting cast. That's how good he's been.

  • France v Morocco: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Who will win it all?

    TH: France. They will beat England in the final.

    AL: Tipped my hand earlier, but this is the year of breaking droughts and curses, and it appears England will be next.

    RT: France. They're the best, most-complete team and, after years of grinding out games, they're finally just putting teams to the sword. They're the most talented team and the most fun to watch, although it is Argentina that are claiming the title of "most dramatic". France don't need drama; they're just smashing teams. If they do win this title, there won't be a peep about luck in their run.

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