The Rondo: USMNT January camp predictions, will Neymar join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, and is Arsenal's season over?

GOAL US writers discuss the USMNT's camp, Neymar to MLS speculation, and Arsenal's status after an FA Cup loss

There is one word on every MLS fan's lips this week: Neymar.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder is once again being linked with a move to the U.S., and after admitting that he would love to link up with his old Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami, the possibility of the trio strutting their stuff together has dominated the conversation.

But that's not the only storyline in the scope of U.S. soccer. There is a January camp and two friendlies over the next week for Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT. Previously dubbed "camp cupcake", the winter window is an odd thing for the national team. It's low stakes, sometimes low energy, and largely ignored by the global football calendar. Can we really take anything from these games with a MLS-heavy roster? Or are they just individual tryouts? It will be interesting to see if anyone can seize a starting spot going forward.

Article continues below

At the club level, Weston McKennie is back in the fold for Juventus, but is having to settle for minutes at left back. That could be an issue for a player who could do with operating in his natural position. Meanwhile, FA Cup action in England failed to deliver many major surprises, but Arsenal's loss at the hands of Manchester United might have just left the Gunners facing the reality of another trophyless season.

The state of soccer is all as intriguing as ever, and GOAL US writers tackle all in the latest edition of... The Rondo.