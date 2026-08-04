The Rondo, new MLS commissioner edition: Is Larry Berg the right man for the job? What are his biggest challenges, and what changes does MLS need?

Thanks, Don Garber. Larry Berg will take it from here. For the first time since 1999, MLS has a new commissioner.

Garber is stepping away from the position at the end of this year, and he will be succeeded by Berg - though the current commissioner will remain as a chairman. It seems a pretty shrewd appointment. Berg's resume is as solid as they come. He knows the league. He has won competitions as a co-owner of LAFC here. He has helped build out the framework of many new sporting initiatives that have allowed MLS to be ambitious.

It's not exactly a jaw-dropping appointment, but it is a tidy one. Berg, at the very least, probably won't screw this thing up.

Obviously, that's a good thing. But what does Berg bring to this role that Garber didn't? Is this a steady line of succession, or a bit of a shake-up? And, fundamentally, is Berg the right man for the job? GOAL writers debate the appointment of MLS's new main man...