The GOAL US team discusses U.S. Soccer's version of Kendrick-Drake beef and examines key preseason MLS storylines

It's time to talk Major League Soccer. As preseason comes to a close, and teams finalize their rosters for the 2025 season, attention turns towards North America's top flight. Inter Miami, of course, are the headliners. But outside of them, there are interesting things happening.

New/returning managers, such as Gregg Berhalter and Bruce Arena have fresh opportunities. There is plenty of scope for USMNT players to impress - especially with the injuries racking up in Europe.

And also a word post-Super Bowl. Kendrick Lamar ritually humiliated Drake at halftime of the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 dismantling of the Kansas City Chiefs. That got us thinking: has soccer ever had a beef quite like the one that has consumed the two rappers of late?

GOAL US writers looks at all of that and more, tackling the biggest stories in American soccer in the latest edition of... The Rondo.