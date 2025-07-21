The Rondo: Debating MLS All-Star Game - What's the significance of Inter Miami's Leo Messi making his ASG debut, and can he prevent Liga MX from going back-to-back?

GOAL US writers discuss the state of MLS ASG, which will provide plenty of star power - with potential for Messi to make his debut

The MLS All Star Game is more than just the dividing line in the middle of the season. It's one of those events that gives a league caught in between continents a distinct American appeal.

Want something to keep the OGs happy, and secure a sense of American authenticity? How about a reinterpretation of the kind of classic annual checkpoint on the calendar in every other major sport in the United States?

It has always been an interesting checkpoint, and a chance for MLS to position itself in the North American market. At times, it has pitted the league against European opposition. At others, it has offered the closest thing MLS could provide to a direct rivalry with Liga MX.

Article continues below

This year, MLS All-Stars will again face their Liga MX counterparts. But with Leagues Cup becoming more relevant and MLS developing a more global appeal, where does the All Star Game - as a fixture - stand? And how might the involvement of a certain Lionel Messi - who was voted to the team by fans, and is expected to make his MLS ASG debut - change the perception?

GOAL US writers debate the state of the MLS All Star game in the latest edition of ... The Rondo.