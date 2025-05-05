The Rondo: Assessing Lamine Yamal and Barcelona's Champions League chances, Juventus' Serie A fate and Christian Pulisic's role in Milan's miserable season

GOAL US writers discuss the Champions League semis, whether Yamal and Raphinha can carry Barca, and Pulisic's mixed campaign

You couldn't have asked for a better duo of first leg ties in the Champions League semifinals. Arsenal and PSG delivered a game full of quality that simmered ahead of what should be a more expansive return fixture.

Barcelona and Inter, meanwhile, was total chaos, brilliant soccer back-to-front, with no room to breathe and no team able to take much from it other than "Lamine Yamal is good." But Raphinha isn't bad either, and Barca showed they can stay alive with the mercurial Ferran Torres up front.

And it all sets up everything nicely this week. Arsenal will have to go for it, which is pretty much the antithesis of the way manager Mikel Arteta views this game. Inter and Barca might not know what the hell to do other than remind the world that yes, "Lamine Yamal is still good."

Outside of UCL, the Serie A season is grinding to a close. Napoli will probably win it, with Inter losing momentum late and Atalanta booked for third. But what about that final Champions League spot? Juve really should have wrapped it up on three or four separate occasions, but a draw with Bologna over the weekend left them ever-so-slightly vulnerable ahead of the last few fixtures.

It now becomes a question of holding on. Oh, and then there's Milan, who have the Coppa Italia final to look forward to, but - mired in ninth place - their league form has been truly woeful.

GOAL US writers look at the Champions League semis and the final weeks of Serie A in the latest edition of... The Rondo.