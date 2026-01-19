The Rondo: Are Arsenal Champions League favorites? What’s next for Real Madrid - and which USMNT star shines brightest?

And so the Champions League returns - oddly, in January. Its early return is a product of the competition’s new league-table format, following a fall of relentless, back-to-back European nights. Back sooner than usual, it barely had time to disappear.

But fans won't complain about the return of the sport's best club tournament, and it has served up some juicy fixtures, too. Inter taking on Arsenal is the headliner in terms of star names, but there's plenty of other stuff to get excited about. The Gunners' north London rivals Tottenham host Borussia Dortmund. Both teams are relatively secure in the table, but a loss for Spurs could see manager Thomas Frank removed from his job. And then there's the melodrama that is Real Madrid, who will either find a way to get battered by Monaco, or magically steal a win in the 94th minute (this is the Champions League, after all.)

It’s also worth checking in on the tournament at large. Do we actually like this new format in Year 2? It delivers marquee fixtures, but where’s the jeopardy? Does Liverpool facing Real Madrid really matter if the result barely moves the needle? Liverpool won, but both sides could - and likely will - cruise into the top eight of the league phase. Madrid even seemed to phone it in late on. And who could blame them?

GOAL's writers debate the state of the Champions League in another edition of... The Rondo.