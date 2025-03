This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport ‘The Red Bulls + The Blue Devils’ - RBNY star Peter Stroud honors Duke college basketball standout Cooper Flagg with MLS team jersey Major League Soccer New York Red Bulls P. Stroud The former Duke University soccer star presented the school's basketball phenom with a personalized Red Bulls jersey Stroud, now with New York Red Bulls, honors Duke connection

Cooper Flagg, Duke's basketball sensation, gets custom jersey

NYRB midfielder spent two years at Duke, 56 appearances Article continues below Next Match Major League Soccer NER NYR Match preview