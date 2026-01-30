The Harry Maguire problem! Man Utd staff divided over future of defender ahead of contract expiry

United chiefs are at loggerheads over what to do with Maguire, creating an uncertain atmosphere as the summer transfer window approaches. According to the Manchester Evening News, the club are yet to reach a definitive decision on the England international, who is now free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.

The report indicates a clear divide in opinion within the boardroom. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is believed to be the driving force against a renewal. The INEOS chief is reportedly keen to transition the defence towards a younger generation, placing his faith in the potential of prospects like Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven to form a long-term partnership. Ratcliffe views the presence of Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt, both in their mid-20s, as sufficient experience to anchor the backline without retaining Maguire.

However, this stance is not shared unanimously. Other senior figures at Old Trafford argue that Maguire still boasts significant value, citing his resilience and recent form as reasons to keep him. His representatives, Triple S Management, have already opened dialogue with clubs across Europe, ramping up the pressure on United to make a final call.