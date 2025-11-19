Getty Images
'The first thing I'll do is call Lionel Messi' - Barcelona presidential candidate makes promise to offer club icon return to Camp Nou if he defeats Joan Laporta
Messi's stellar career and return to Camp Nou
Messi emerged from Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy in 2004 and quickly developed into one of the greatest players in football history. His rise accelerated under Pep Guardiola, who transformed him into a false nine - a role in which Messi thrived and redefined modern attacking play. Over 17 remarkable years at the Camp Nou, Messi's brilliance powered Barcelona to 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League triumphs, while individually he collected seven of his eight Ballon d’Or awards during his time with the Catalan club.
In 2021, financial constraints forced Barcelona to part ways with their greatest ever player, leading Messi to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. After two seasons in France, he made another high-profile move in 2023, signing for MLS side Inter Miami, where he continues to expand his global legacy.
While Messi signed an extension with Miami until 2028, he posted on his social media account a photo of his visit to Camp Nou hoping to return to play one last time.
"I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to," he said.
Font's promise
In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, presidential candidate Font declared that the first call he will make after winning the election will be to Messi.
"Personally, as a Barca fan, I get goosebumps, but obviously this depends on him, and what we shouldn't do is try to use him," he said when asked of a possible Messi return before the World Cup winner retires. "I think Laporta has done it, and he's done it many times, and I think he's done it wrong; the most blatant example was during the elections. Another example of a broken promise, and I believe Messi shouldn't be used, but Messi needs to know that the first thing I'll do when I win the elections is pick up the phone and call him. It will be the first phone call I make.
"Our obligation is to speak with everyone who can make contributions for the future, and it's important that we know their intentions. But what I'm saying is also important: we need to understand that these are club assets. And using them makes no sense. But as I said, the first call I'll make when we win the elections will be to Leo Messi."
Font's criticism's of Laporta
The Barcelona presidential election campaign for 2026, scheduled between March and May, is gaining momentum. Victor Font has officially announced that he will challenge Laporta, setting up a major showdown. Font’s campaign received a significant boost when Xavi visited his event and publicly declared his support. As the campaign begins, Font has renewed his criticism of Laporta, accusing the current board of concealing €80 million in losses. He has also questioned the decision to award the Camp Nou redevelopment project to construction company Limak, suggesting the process lacked transparency.
One of Laporta’s biggest campaign promises during the 2021 presidential election was to keep Messi at Barcelona. However, he failed to fulfil that promise, and Messi left the club due to financial constraints. This led to former Barcelona director Xavier Vilajoana accusing Laporta of lying.
Font added: "We need to embrace Leo Messi and do everything possible to ensure that, as soon as possible, he has the role at Barca that, as he said last week, he wants and that all Barca fans would be thrilled about. Having a statue of him doesn't even begin to cover it. "
Laporta vs Font: who will come out victorious ?
Laporta’s presidency has come under scrutiny, as he has not been able to deliver on several promises made during the 2021 elections. With the stadium still incomplete and Barcelona still dealing with financial and player registration problems, Font’s candidacy is gaining strong momentum. With elections scheduled for next year, Barcelona fans will decide whether Laporta continues or whether Font gets the chance to usher in a new era.
On Saturday, Hansi Flick’s team will finally play their first match at Camp Nou in more than two years when they face Athletic Club.
