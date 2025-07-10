Ardon Jashari Club BrugesGetty Images
Neil Banerjee

'The elephant in the room' - AC Milan told Ardon Jashari offer not enough to convince Club Brugge to sell as CEO admits midfielder 'disappointed' by being denied dream transfer

Club Brugge CEO Bob Madou wants AC Milan to recognise 'the elephant in the room' and up their bid should they wish to sign Ardon Jashari.

  • Club Brugge rejects AC Milan's first bid for Jashari
  • Midfielder disappointed with the rejection
  • Belgian side's CEO asks Serie A team to pay more
