The differences seem to be mounting! Max Eberl’s future at FC Bayern Munich appears to be completely up in the air

From 1 July, when sporting director Max Eberl, sporting director Christoph Freund and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen enter the final year of their contracts, concrete discussions regarding their future are set to take place. According to *kicker*, the club is, in principle, considering extending Freund’s contract. The club is reportedly satisfied with the Austrian’s work; in future, he will oversee the National Training Centre (NLZ) alongside campus director Jochen Sauer and the new head of youth development, Michael Wiesinger.

Nevertheless, doubts remain about whether Freund will stay on alongside Eberl in the medium to long term. Their relationship is reported to be strained, with differences mounting. The hoped-for partnership model of Hoeneß and Rummenigge has yet to materialise, leading the kicker to describe the situation as a “marriage of convenience”. Instead, kicker describes the pairing as a “forced marriage”. While tensions are simmering behind the scenes, the first team remains unaffected. For now, all attention is on the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid and the DFB-Pokal semi-final with Bayer Leverkusen.

Two factions have emerged: Eberl and head of scouting Nils Schmadtke, whose contract has reportedly been extended until 2027, versus Freund and his long-time associate Sauer, who previously collaborated at RB Salzburg. The underlying cause of the rift: After Eberl joined Bayern six months after Freund, he gradually added trusted associates said to be close to agent Marc Kosicke: Markus Weinzierl (youth academy sporting director, deal set to expire this summer), Andre Hechelmann (chief scout, now at Mönchengladbach), Christoph Kresse (scout) and, notably, Schmadtke.