The cost of the international break... Is Barcelona paying a heavy price?

Mundo Deportivo added: “On a positive note, there were no other serious injuries among the other internationals. Youngster Xavi Espart topped the list of minutes played (257 minutes) for Spain’s Under-19s and helped the team qualify for the European Championship, followed by Lewandowski (180 minutes) and then Ronald Araújo (135 minutes), who featured in Uruguay’s two friendlies.”
She added: “As for LamineYamal, he played 108 minutes for the senior team, whilst seven Spanish players played varying numbers of minutes under Luis de la Fuente.”
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The international players are set to gradually rejoin Barcelona’s training sessions over the coming days, in preparation for a tough clash against Atlético Madrid this Saturday at the Metropolitano Stadium, as the team seeks to reclaim top spot in La Liga.
The newspaper concluded with a rhetorical question: “Will Barcelona be able to overcome fatigue and the latest absences without paying a heavy price?”