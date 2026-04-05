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باسم العريني - التعاونx/altaawoun1956FC
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The 'Cooperation Killer' takes on everyone... Five must-watch matches in the final round of the Joi League

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Al Kholood U21 vs Al Taawoun U21
Al Kholood U21
Al Taawoun U21
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Fayha U21 vs Al Raed U21
Al Fayha U21
Al Raed U21
Al Nassr U21 vs Al Hilal U21
Al Nassr U21
Al Hilal U21
Al Adalah U21 vs Al Jabalin U21
Al Adalah U21
Al Jabalin U21
Al Orobah U21 vs Al Wehda U21
Al Orobah U21
Al Wehda U21
Al Ahli U21 vs Al Qadisiyah U21
Al Ahli U21
Al Qadisiyah U21
Al Ettifaq U21 vs Al Khaleej U21
Al Ettifaq U21
Al Khaleej U21
Al Riyadh U21 vs Al Fateh U21
Al Riyadh U21
Al Fateh U21
Al Okhdood U21 vs Damac U21
Al Okhdood U21
Damac U21
Al Hazem U21 vs Al Najmah U21
Al Hazem U21
Al Najmah U21
Al Ittihad U21 vs Al Shabab U21
Al Ittihad U21
Al Shabab U21
Saudi Arabia

Heated clashes spur on the stars of the future in the final week

All eyes are on the 20th and final round of the Joi Elite Under-21 League, which marks the culmination of a season packed with excitement and competition, as many young stars seek to seize this last opportunity to prove their worth and catch the eye before the curtain falls on the tournament.

This round carries particular significance, not only in terms of deciding the final standings, but also given the desire of rising talents to prove their worth for a promotion to the first team and leave a strong impression that enhances their future prospects within the major clubs.

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This round features a number of talents capable of confirming their strength and consistency throughout the season, led by Basem Al-Arini, Al-Taawoun’s star and the competition’s top scorer, who is looking to continue his brilliance and lead his team to finish the season in the best possible way.

  • العريني - التعاونx/altaawoun1956FC

    Basem Al-Arini… the ‘Cooperation’ serial killer

    He is one of the standout stars of the current season in every respect, leading the Joi League’s scoring charts with 17 goals.

    Al-Arini leads by a full three goals over Jalal Al-Salem, the Al-Ittifaq striker, who is in second place.

    Watch the Saudi Joi League on stc tv

    Al-Salem also scored a goal that led Al-Ittifaq to a 2-1 victory over Al-Bukairiya on Wednesday at the latter’s ground, in a postponed match from the 17th round of the Saudi Elite Air League.

    Al-Arini is expected to shine once again in the clash against Al-Khaloud in the final round, as he has been instrumental in his team’s run to 37 points and third place.


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  • جلال السالم - الاتفاقx/EttifaqSa

    The architect of the agreement

    Jalal Al-Salem will face a relatively easier task than Al-Arini when he leads Al-Ittifaq against Al-Khaleej in the final round.

    Watch the Saudi Pro League on stc tv

    Al-Ittifaq need their top scorer to shine in order to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive, with the “Commandos” currently sitting second on 38 points.


  • عمار اليهيبي نجم المنتخب السعودي للشباب والقادسيةx/AlqadsiahFuture

    The Magician of Al-Qadisiyah

    Fans are gearing up for the second top-of-the-table clash in Matchday 20 of the 2025–2026 Under-21 Elite League, which will see Al-Ahli take on Al-Qadsia in what is considered one of the standout fixtures of the season.

    This match is of great importance to both teams, not only in terms of the league table, but also to showcase the strength of the young players and their ability to make their mark before the end of the season.

    At the heart of this clash is Al-Qadsia’s young star, Ammar Al-Yahibi, the talented playmaker and winger who has become one of the most promising Saudi talents in the Under-21 category.

    Al-Yahibi possesses superb individual skills, excelling at one-on-one dribbling and retaining possession under pressure, which gives him the ability to turn the tide in his team’s favour at crucial moments of the match.

    In addition, Al-Yahibi is characterised by exceptional speed of movement and decision-making on the pitch, with an excellent ability to cut inside from the wings and launch attacks. He also possesses tactical intelligence that allows him to read the game and create chances and goals for his teammates, making him the most influential player in Al-Qadisiyah’s ranks during this crucial fixture.


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  • Al-Hilal's playmaker

    In the final round of the Joi League, Al-Hilal are counting on the abilities of their elite players, who are capable of turning matches around in the team’s favour and securing victory at crucial moments.

    This round represents a crucial opportunity for Al-Hilal to maintain their lead or strengthen their position in the title race, meaning every player is required to give their very best.

    At the heart of this equation is midfield star Abdullah Zaid, known for his ability to control the tempo of play and create chances. He is the player the coaching staff trust to be the driving force behind the Blue attack in the final match; his precise passing and ability to dribble under pressure make him a dangerous weapon against any defence.

    Furthermore, Al-Hilal relies on the synergy between Zaid and the rest of the team’s stars to create continuous attacking opportunities and achieve the tactical cohesion that boosts the team’s chances of securing the desired result. The collective performance, combined with Abdullah Zaid’s brilliance, could be the decisive factor in determining the season’s champion.


  • Al-Nasr's top scorer

    Al-Nasr are hoping that their top scorer, Saad Haqawi, will return to form in the final round of the Joi League, as the team look to secure three crucial points to strengthen their position in the title race.

    Hakwi’s return represents a major boost for the team in attack, given his ability to score and create chances at crucial moments.

    However, the task will not be an easy one for Al-Nassr, as they face their traditional rivals Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby – a fixture always known for its competitiveness and excitement, which demands the utmost concentration and readiness from all players.

    This clash comes at a crucial time, with Al-Nassr relying on team cohesion and precise tactical execution, whilst hoping that their top scorer, Saad Haqawi, will be the difference-maker who can decide the derby in the Yellow’s favour and delight their fans at the end of the season.