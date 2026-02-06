The Butcher is back! Lisandro Martinez's return has been as much of a game-changer for Man Utd as Michael Carrick's appointment

Amorim understandably wanted to carefully manage Martinez’s return after so long out with a severe knee injury which led the World Cup winner to briefly contemplate quitting football. The Portuguese coach drip-fed minutes to his centre-back, which saw him make an eight-minute cameo at Crystal Palace, play two minutes against West Ham, and 21 against both Bournemouth and Wolves, before coming on at half-time during the defeat at Aston Villa.

Martinez has started every game since, and United’s record reads three draws and four wins, the latter three of which have all come under Carrick. The former United midfielder's return to the dugout has no doubt helped Martinez as it has allowed the Argentine to play in a back four, as he has done for the vast majority of his career, while he has also benefitted from having a consistent partner in Harry Maguire whose contrasting skillset ensures they perfectly complement one another.

Despite being dubbed 'The Butcher' due to his aggressive tendencies, Martinez has always stood out for his technical ability rather than his combative nature, even though that remains a big part of his appeal. Instead, Maguire has tasked himself with being the bulwark while Martinez has been allowed to do what he does best, distribute the ball with purpose so as to make United tick.