The best coach in world football? VfB Stuttgart star makes remarkable statement about Sebastian Hoeneß

Striker Ermedin Demirovic from VfB Stuttgart has praised his coach Sebastian Hoeneß in the highest terms.

In an interview with Sky, the 27-year-old Bosnian explained that Hoeneß is one of the main reasons why VfB is currently performing so well. "It happens automatically here because the coach has a knack for seeing what he can get out of the players."

  • When asked whether the Stuttgart coach is currently the best German coach in world football, Demirovic made a remarkable statement: "I don't see anyone who is better than him or under whom I would prefer to train. We have a great coach and a great coaching team who push the players and want to help them develop individually."

    Even in the face of positional battles among themselves, the reigning DFB Cup winners seem to be extremely harmonious. "The team is basically such that we all support each other. If the coach decides to play with one striker and the other sits on the bench, then we will be there for each other. We don't see ourselves as competitors, but as a duo and a double act," said the striker.

    Demirovic said that he therefore has "a lot of fun in training and a lot of fun in the dressing room," which ultimately has an impact on performance on the pitch: "We have the fire we need and at the same time the relaxed attitude to play successful football."

    Stuttgart and Demirovic want to return to the Champions League

    Under Hoeneß, Demirovic has been a regular starter this season. Although he had to sit out several weeks due to a foot injury, the 27-year-old has scored eleven goals and provided three assists in 25 competitive matches across all competitions.

    In the remaining games, Demirovic and VfB are determined to defend fourth place in the Bundesliga in order to return to Champions League football next season after a year's absence. The Swabians are currently level on points with fifth-placed Leipzig, but have a slightly better goal difference.

    #TeamSp.SUNGoalsDiff.Points
    1FC Bayern Munich25213192:246866
    2Borussia Dortmund25167253:262755
    3TSG Hoffenheim25154653:332049
    4VfB Stuttgart25145650:341647
    5RB Leipzig25145648:341447
    6Bayer Leverkusen25135748:321644

