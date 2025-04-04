'Thank god for Eric Wynalda' - MLS set to celebrate 30th anniversary with D.C. United vs. San Jose, rematch of league's first game

GOAL looks back at the league's inaugural match in 1996, with two MLS original sides set to meet again this weekend

On April 6, 1996, Major League Soccer made its debut, with 10 teams competing for the inaugural MLS Cup.

Fast forward 30 years, and that once fledging league has undergone immense growth, both in terms of size and profitability. What was once a struggling institution is now central to an ever-growing U.S. soccer landscape, a real hub of the beautiful game in a country that is embracing the sport more every day.

The league is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025, now with 30 teams playing across the Eastern and Western conferences. Numerous rebrands, relocated franchises and expansion teams have come and gone - but MLS has has grown year after year. From LA Galaxy to Chivas USA, Tampa Bay Mutiny to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, there have been 32 franchises overall, with a 33rd - expansion San Diego FC - joining in 2025.

On Matchday 7 of the 2025 campaign, the San Jose Earthquakes and D.C. United meet in a cross-conference clash, but it's not just another early season match. It's a rematch of the league's first game from that spring day in 1996.

The San Jose Clash (now Earthquakes) hosted D.C. to kick off the league's first season, and GOAL looks back at that historic moment ahead of Sunday's rematch in San Jose.