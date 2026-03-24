Tension between Lamine Yamal & Hansi Flick? Angry Barcelona wonderkid spotted erupting over 'crazy' substitution during win over Rayo Vallecano

Television footage broadcast by DAZN captured the depth of Yamal’s frustration as he appeared to question the decision to substitute him while the game was still on a knife-edge. The winger was seen muttering to himself and those nearby, with Diario Sport reporting that he allegedly exclaimed: “Always me… it is crazy.” The 18-year-old appeared inconsolable near the technical area, where assistant coach Arnau Blanco attempted to pacify him. Refusing to settle on the bench, Yamal continued to gesture in disbelief before eventually isolating himself in the players’ tunnel to watch the final minutes of the match alone.







