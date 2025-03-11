'He tells me to f*ck off!' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe admits Ruben Amorim is 'not perfect' as Man Utd part-owner lifts lid on training ground exchanges with 'emotional' head coach
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has admitted that Ruben Amorim is "not perfect" while lifting the lid on his relationship with the Manchester United head coach.
- Ratcliffe backs Amorim to succeed
- Revealed honest training ground exchanges with coach
- Man Utd to face Real Sociedad on Thursday