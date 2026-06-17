Ted Lasso & Rebecca Welton romance? Hannah Waddingham quizzed on love story that AFC Richmond fans want to see

As AFC Richmond prepares to return to television screens, the long-standing question regarding a potential romance between Ted Lasso and Rebecca Welton continues to dominate the conversation. Despite a large section of the fan base rooting for the pair to finally get together, Waddingham remains less convinced about the idea of the American coach and the club owner becoming a couple.

Speaking to Variety, the Emmy-winning actress admitted: "I love that we buck against the norm. And they are undoubtedly soulmates, but that can mean a myriad of things." While she acknowledges why supporters are desperate to see a romantic union, she remained coy on whether Season 4 would finally deliver that moment, simply adding: "I love all the relationships in it."



